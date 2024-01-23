Morrisons is closing in on a £2.5bn deal to sell its petrol forecourts portfolio to another company backed by its private equity owner, according to Sky News. Motor Fuel Group is reportedly weeks away from agreeing the takeover.

Campaigners have spoken out against proposed changes to the law that would ease restrictions on marketing baby formula, arguing that they would not help cut prices for hard-pressed families but instead give free rein to powerful brands (The Guardian).

The Telegraph (£) picks up The Grocer exclusive reporting Heather Mills has struck a £1m rescue deal for her vegan food business after accusing the “gaslighting” meat industry of triggering a decline in sales. Read the story in The Grocer story here.

The Times (£) follows up The Grocer’s exclusive story that Morrisons has ditched its four-day working week for head office employees after its staff complained over having to work at the weekend. Read the full story here in The Grocer.

Virgin Wines saw sales rise despite a ‘subdued’ economic backdrop for shoppers (The Mail).

The Financial Times (£) dives into the ‘dubious climate gains of turning soil into a carbon sink’. In its ’Big Read, the paper looks at big food companies such as Arla, General Mills, Nestle, PepsiCo and others that are touting regenerative agriculture as a way to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The occasional can of an energy drink such as Red Bull has been linked to to sleeping problems, research suggests (The Times £).

A feature in The Times (£) asks how healthy is the Zoe app. “It’s the must-have status symbol to track your response to food — but is so much information good,” the paper writes.

The Times (£) explores the health benefits of apple cider vinegar.

The number of companies ‘on the edge of collapse’ has continued to soar, with every sector of the economy suffering from high debt costs and weaker consumer confidence (The Mail).

Evri celebrated its busiest Christmas yet after delivering more than 150m parcels. (The Mail).