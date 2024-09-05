The Food Standards Agency has warned of fake bottles of Glen’s Vodka which have been found to contain isopropyl alcohol, which is not intended for human consumption. The substance, which had been found in some 35cl counterfeit bottles might taste and smell different to genuine vodka, the FSA said. (BBC)

Marks & Spencer is using artificial intelligence to advise shoppers on their outfit choices based on their body shape and style preferences, as part of efforts to increase online sales, reports the Guardian.

Continuing its mission to entice tech-savvy customers, the Telegraph reported that the retailer spending as much on videos for TikTok and YouTube as it does on TV adverts as it looks to win over more Gen Z shoppers.

Amazon has announced a pay rise worth nearly 10% for tens of thousands of UK employees, after defeating an attempt by the GMB trade union for bargaining rights over pay and conditions. (Guardian)

Johnson & Johnson plans to pay an additional $1.1 billion to resolve tens of thousands of legal actions alleging its baby powder and other talc products caused cancer, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. The increase would boost the size of the settlement to more than $9 billion paid over 25 years.