Ocado is testing offering everyday products such as pasta, rice and washing liquid in refillable packaging in a first by an online supermarket. The scheme will trial a reusable vessel that can take food or laundry products with no extra costs for customers. (The Guardian)

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has sued a global advertising alliance and several major companies, including Unilever, Mars, accusing them of unlawfully conspiring to shun the social network (The Guardian). Elon Musk’s X is suing a marketing industry trade body and advertisers including Unilever and Mars for an “illegal boycott” of the platform (Financial Times £). Musk sues Unilever-backed trade body over Twitter ad boycott (Telegraph £, BBC).

Few things sound worse than potentially owing billions of dollars in back taxes. That could be the reality for beverage giant Coca-Cola… But the financial stakes have been visible only in the fine print of the fizzy drinks makers’ regulatory filings because the company is refusing to make any provision in its earnings for the possible payments — not even a $6bn initial payment it must make in the next few weeks. (Financial Times £)

How eating crickets could help save the world. They are a great source of protein and taste like beef or lamb when cooked. So are our kitchens and restaurants finally ready for the insect revolution? (The Guardian)