Independent grocer Melrose & Morgan has collapsed just two weeks after announcing it was closing one of its stores for a “makeover”.

The London-based premium grocer and food-to-go specialist, which has stores in Primrose Hill and Hampstead Village, announced it was to close these sites – along with its north London kitchen and head office – to employees this weekend via a group email seen by The Grocer.

“It is with huge regret that we have to advise you that the company is not in a position to continue trading and it has become necessary to close the stores, kitchen and head office immediately,” the email states.

“As a consequence, the company is no longer able to make payments to you under your employment contract.

“Your last date of employment is 26 May 2024, and you are not required to work any notice period.”

“The company is insolvent and due to enter creditors’ voluntary liquidation. Moore Kingston Smith & Partners LLP have been instructed to assist with this process.”

The Grocer has approached Melrose & Morgan and Moore Kingston Smith & Partners LLP for comment.

It comes just two weeks after Melrose & Morgan announced on LinkedIn that its Primrose Hill store was due to close on 27 May “for a well-deserved makeover”. It stated the store was set to reopen on 10 June.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but trust us, it’ll be worth the wait when you see our shiny new store,” the post stated.

Founded by Ian James and Nick Selby in 2004, Melrose & Morgan sought a £250k investment from the crowd in 2019, with the ambition of expanding its store portfolio to a total of 10 locations.