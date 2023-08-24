Own-label savoury pastry lines from Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Aldi have been recalled over fears they may contain small pieces of metal and plastic.

A total of 20 SKUs – spanning steak slices, sausage rolls, cheese & onion rolls, and meat pies – have been recalled by chilled foods supplier Compleat Food Group, as they may be impacted and therefore unsafe to eat.

Compleat Food Group yesterday issued a recall of 16 SKUs from Asda, Sainsbury’s and Aldi via the Food Standards Authority, after one of its inline metal detectors detected a contamination.

The products which have been recalled from Asda are:

2 Chicken Tikka Slices 300g, use by 4 September 2023

2 Steak Slices Pack 300g, use by 3 September

10 Snack Pork Sausage Rolls 600g, use by 5 September 2023

12 Snack Pork Sausage Rolls 620g, use by 5 September 2023

20 Snack Pork Sausage Rolls Pack 620g, use by 5 September

Extra Special 6 Wykes Farm Extra Mature Cheddar & Caramelised Onion Chutney rolls 4x47g, use by 4 September 2023

2 Salt & Pepper Chilli Chicken Slices 300g, use by 4 September 2023

Mini Pork & Apple Sausage Rolls 7x24g, best before 4 September 2023

Pesto & Mozzarella Pinwheels 8x11g, use by 30 August 2023.

The products which have been recalled from Sainsbury’s are:

By Sainsbury’s 9 Cheese & Bacon Snack Rolls 270g, use by 1 September 2023

By Sainsbury’s 2 Cheese & Onion Rolls 120g, use by 31 August 2023

By Sainsbury’s 6 Cheese & Onion Rolls 360g, use by 31 August 2023

By Sainsbury’s 20 Mini Sausage Rolls 200g, use by 31 August 2023

By Sainsbury’s 38 Mini Sausage Rolls 380g, use by 31 August 2023

By Sainsbury’s 9 Pork Snack Rolls 270g, use by 1 September 2023.

One Aldi product – Crestwood Cheese & Onion Rolls 360g, use by 1 September 2023 – has also been recalled.

Tesco, which is also a customer of Compleat Food Group, issued its own recall via the FSA. The products it has recalled are:

6 Cheese & Onion Rolls 360, best before 31 August 2023

Finest Steak & Ale Pie 250g, best before 1 September 2023

9 Mini Pork Sausage Rolls 270g, best before 30 August 2023

20 Mini Sausage Rolls 200g, best before 29 August 2023.

Point of sale notices have been issued to the retailers and shoppers are being urged not to eat the affected products, as they may be unsafe to eat.

Instead, shoppers should return the items to the nearest store for a full refund. They do not need their receipt.

According to a spokeswoman for Compleat Food Group, the affected lines “were immediately shut down while an internal investigation took place” following detection of the contamination.

“After rectifying the fault, the site is now operating as normal. Several customers have voluntarily recalled the affected products as a precaution.”

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “The safety of our customers is our highest priority. We are recalling six of our By Sainsbury’s pastry products as a precautionary measure.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Tesco advised that the issue had been investigated and resolved, and that measures had been put in place to prevent similar instances happening in the future.

The Grocer has approached Asda and Aldi for comment.