This has recalled its vegan chicken & bacon wrap due to possible contamination with e.coli.

The recall includes all use-by dates of This Isn’t Chicken & Bacon Wrap up to and including 18 June 2024.

E. coli has not been detected in the product – which is listed solely by WH Smith – but it is being recalled as a precaution, according to the Food Standards Agency.

The recall notice, shared with customers, urges shoppers not to eat the product and instead return it to store for a full refund or contact technical@this.co via email.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused,” it states.

“Consumer safety is our ultimate priority and we are therefore taking precautionary approach to keep our consumers safe.”

It comes amid an outbreak of shiga toxin-producing e.coli (STEC) in the UK, in which 211 cases have been and at least 67 people have required hospital treatment, as of 11 June.

Symptoms caused by STEC organisms include severe diarrhoea (including bloody diarrhoea), abdominal pain, and sometimes haemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal.

This declined to comment further when approached by The Grocer.

Greencore and Samworth Brothers issued the recalls of various sandwiches, wraps, subs and rolls as a precautionary measure on Friday (14 June).