The NFU has published an updated statement on the recently announced Farming Recovery Fund, highlighting “major issues” with its execution.

The government launched the fund at the start of the week to support farmers who suffered uninsurable damage to their land due to flooding this winter.

Under the scheme, the government said eligible farmers would be able to access between £500 and £25,000 of grant money to return their land to the condition it was in before “exceptional flooding” due to Storm Henk in January.

However, today, NFU vice president Rachel Hallos said “it has quickly become clear that there are major issues”.

“We are hearing from numerous members who have suffered catastrophic impacts who have been told they are not eligible for the fund because some of their affected areas are more than 150 metres from ‘main’ rivers,” she said. “These include members with 90% of their land saturated or underwater, and huge damage to buildings and equipment.”

Hallos added the union was speaking to Defra urgently on this matter and highlighted that it was a “welcome and well-intentioned development which seems to have been fundamentally let down in the detail”.

“While the impact of the weather goes far beyond Storm Henk, this could have been a good start but, as it stands, it simply doesn’t work.”

Defra has been approached for comment.