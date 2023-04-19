Supermarkets aren’t passing on the higher prices they’re charging for apples to the growers that supply them.

Apple growers have only seen a 0.8% increase in the price they are paid for their produce over the past year, despite supermarket prices rising by as much as 46%.

Average on-shelf apple prices have risen by as much as 75p per pack of apples in the traditional big four, Aldi, Lidl and Waitrose, analysis by The Grocer of Assosia data has revealed.

On average, the cost of apples in the mults has risen by 5.8% in the past year, a figure more than seven times higher than the average increase in returns of 0.8% received by growers, according to research by industry body British Apples & Pears.

A Rosedene Farms Gala Apples six-pack from Tesco saw the most significant increase, with its price jumping by 46.3% during the past year, from 95p to £1.39, the Assosia data showed.

This was followed by an Aldi Nature’s Pick Best of British Apples six-pack, which rose by 33.6%, from £1.19 to £1.59. A Tesco Rosedene Farms Braeburn Apples six-pack saw the third-highest price hike, up by 32.4% from £1.05 to £1.39.

Out of the 119 apple lines sold by the retailers and available both now and a year ago, 15 had seen prices rise by more than 20% in the year to 17 April. Some 59 lines saw price hikes of more than 5%.

‘No one is making money’

It comes as research for the NFU by Promar last November revealed production costs had increased by 23% from November 2021 to November 2022. Separate analysis conducted by agricultural consultancy Andersons and comissioned by BAP revealed it now costs £1.26 to produce a kilo of British apples.

“I can’t think of a single apple grower that is making money,” said British Apples & Pears executive chair Ali Capper. “The costs of labour, storage, haulage, tree planting and orchard maintenance have all increased. What hasn’t increased is the return to growers.

“UK apple growing just isn’t profitable at the moment. In fact, for most it’s loss making,” she added.

”We need to see specific government support to address energy costs and labour shortages, and we urgently need fairer returns for growers from UK supermarkets to ensure the future of the British apple industry,” said Capper.

In response, Aldi told The Grocer percentage calculations on inflation rates disproportionately affected lower-priced supermarkets and stressed it was consistently the lowest-price supermarket in the UK.

Meanwhile, Tesco said the majority of apples it sold had remained largely stable in price and the 0.8% increase in average returns cited by BAP was significantly lower than the pay hike growers had received from the retailer.

Asda

It comes as the most recent monthly research by BAP laid bare the divergence in the supermarket ranging of British apples.

The organisation’s latest analysis of the market, published at the end of March, revealed Asda has consistently sold a far lower proportion of British apples when compared to its grocery market share.

In February 2023, despite holding a general grocery market share of 14.3%, the retailer stocked just 6.3% of British apples across its estate.

Capper suggested this was down to the retailer having a different management structure to its rivals, while adding stocking British “doesn’t seem to matter to them”. However, she did acknowledge the retailer had improved its share of British apples somewhat in recent months.

Aldi is now the best supporting retailer of the British apples sector. It topped the table, stocking 22.1% of all British apples sold, equivalent to 3,779 tonnes, despite only holding 9.4% of market share in February.

According to Capper Aldi and Lidl were “neck and neck in overperformance” as Lidl had also more than doubled the proportion of British apples sold compared with its market share.

“Our focus is to continue providing ‘affordable sustainability’, which means offering customers great value for money, great quality of produce and consistent availability,” said an Aldi spokeswoman.

“British farmers are intrinsically aligned to these priorities, and through long-term partnerships, we can keep costs low and deliver high-quality produce for our customers.”

Tesco and Sainsbury’s were doing a “reasonable job”, said Capper, pointing to the second and third place positions for two of the largest retailers, selling 3,553 and 2,517 tonnes of British apples in February respectively.

Asda was approached for comment.