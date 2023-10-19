Branston has announced plans to open a mashed potato facility to produce and supply UK supermarkets.

The new facility, which is expected to be operational by spring 2024, is expected to output 23 million packs of mashed potato in its first year alone.

The national potato supplier currently handles 350,000 tonnes of potatoes for fresh and prepared products. This new facility, led by Wayne Mansfield, mash production manager, will expand Branston’s capabilities and enhance its long-term sustainability.

It will have two main lines producing 14 different products including standard ready-to-eat mash, artisan root vegetable recipes and topped jacket potatoes.

Mansfield said the brand had seen a rise in demand for prepared potato products and mash was one it couldn’t prepare in house.

“It needs highly specialised equipment to produce the quality and consistency as well as the right potatoes,” Mansfield explained. “With our potato expertise and access to the best varieties it was a natural decision for Branston to invest in a mash facility.”

This ws echoed by group MD Jim Windle, who said “it made sense to develop a solution in-house” rather than to use a third-party facility to improve “efficiency and sustainability”.

The facility got the go-ahead last October and construction began in March. Branston is aiming for commissioning in December “ready for the technical validation of the product range in 2024”.

According to Mansfield the build was “well underway, and we’re installing state-of-the-art equipment to ensure the process is as efficient as possible, transforming fresh potatoes into chilled mash in under two hours”.

Branston will also be bringing 90 incremental job opportunities to the company and the surrounding Lincoln area.

“These roles will be specialised due to the technical nature of the production line and will include engineers, machine technicians, line operatives, section managers and a host of other positions,” said Windle.