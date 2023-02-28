Salad brand Florette and pie maker Higgidy have launched a marketing partnership in a bid to make shoppers’ budgets go further with cross-brand promotions.

The partnership will include recipe inspiration and promotions to save consumers money.

Florette’s Classic Crispy SKU will feature a £1 off voucher for Higgidy Sharing Quiches.The Sharing Quiches (400g) and Little Quiches (155g) will also feature a 30p off coupon for a purchase of Florette Classic Crispy (170g).

The brands have also partnered on the development of recipes for side dishes to engage and inspire consumer mealtimes.

“Higgidy and Florette make the perfect partners both on and off the plate,” said Sarah Jackson, marketing director at Higgidy. “Both brands bring delicious flavours to lunch and dinner times and bringing them together on pack will add excitement to both categories and create standout.”

Promotional Florette packs will be available at Sainsbury’s Ocado, Tesco and Asda.