Upmarket ready meals startup FieldGoods has closed its biggest-ever investment round as the business looks to accelerate its UK growth and expand distribution to supermarkets.

Founded by brothers Elliot and Sam Day in 2021, the company will use the £750k – raised from angel investors – to boost brand awareness, back new product development and expand the team.

FieldGoods, which is on a mission to “reinvent the ready meal”, doubled its revenues in each of the past two financial years and is on track for a third record year in 2024.

Its range of premium meals, including mains, sides and desserts, are stocked in Fortnum & Mason, Whole Foods Market, Daylesford Organic, Partridges London and Darts Farm, as well as more than 140 independent retailers.

The brand has a ‘field to freezer to fork’ approach, with ingredients sourced from “the finest suppliers in the country”. All its packaging is either home compostable or recyclable and the FieldGoods HQ in London uses green energy from 100% renewable or carbon offset sources, including solar panels.

“It’s been a wild ride and we’re incredibly proud of how the business has grown,” Elliot Day said. “This fundraise gives us the oomph to scale up production, develop new products and ramp up our marketing. Our aim is to disrupt the ready meal category and we’ve only just begun.”

Sam Day added: “There’s a massive consumer appetite for convenience foods that deliver on taste, quality and sustainability. With our investment round complete, we are in a great position to scale up our grocery presence across the UK.”