KinKind is in the middle of a £500k fundraising drive to help profitably scale the eco-friendly hair and beauty brand as part of its mission to make family bathrooms free from plastic.

More than half the funding is already committed by angel investors, with the business aiming to bring additional backers on board by the end of June to complete the round.

KinKind plans to use investment to fund NPD, boost marketing and build its team as the business focuses on expanding beyond DTC and entering the retail channel.

Victoria Coe, who spent more than 20 years as a brand manager and director at Reckitt Benckiser, launched KinKind in 2019.

The brand makes a range of plastic and water-free bathroom products, such as shampoo and conditioner bars, body wash and scrub bars and shave bars. It also sells a range specifically for men and has a shampoo bar for dogs.

It has recently redesigned the brand packaging with the aim of making the products more suited to retail shelves in beauty aisles.

“The brand will make an attractive prospect to investors who are keen to use business as a force for good,” Coe said.

“It’s an innovative and exciting company creating positive environmental impact, offering consumer and industry-endorsed products, with a solid business model and revenue, a strong pipeline of NPD and is touching profitability.”