Snack bar challenger Perkier has surpassed a £400k funding target after returning to the crowd for follow-on investment.

The fast-growing brand hit its Seedrs target within a week and is on track to raise £550k from more than 125 backers.

Perkier plans to use the money to increase digital marketing and push trade marketing investment to drive higher sales, as well as continuing to invest in innovation.

The business raised more than £1m in its previous 2021 crowd round, smashing its initial £400k target as 345 investors backed the snack bar brand.

Founded by Ann Perkins and Steve Turner in 2015, Perkier has since sold 22 million bars to date and has more than 6,000 distribution points, including listings with Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Waitrose, Boots and Ocado, as well as supplying foodservice giants Bidfood, Compass and Brakes.

“Consumers are bored of snacks that pretend to be healthy, taste like cardboard or greenwash their offer,” MD Ann Perkins said.

“Perkier is on a mission to make the healthiest snacks on the planet. But we don’t just care about your health, because every snack we make tastes good, does you good and doesn’t mess up the planet.”

Perkier’s range of bars claim to contain 60% less sugar and 100% more fibre than competitors, and are made using natural ingredients, as well as being gluten-free, vegan, carbon neutral and palm oil free. It also claims the ‘Active Cultures’ range is the UK’s first line of probiotic snack bars.