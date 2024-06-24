Tidal Rum has beaten a £250k crowdfunding goal as it seeks to become the UK’s number one premium craft rum brand.

Shorts Boy Distillery – founded by Harry Coulthard and Ben Clyde-Smith – launched the rum brand in 2019 and is already backed by hundreds of Seedrs investors following a £265k round in 2021.

Its latest campaign on the platform has brought in £379k from 177 investors so far with two weeks still to run.

Shorts Boy will use the funds to scale up its UK and European distribution footprint, support listings in the travel retail sector and develop new rum variants.

“Our ambition for Tidal Rum is to become a globally recognised name in the ultra-premium rum category and own the craft rum space,” Coulthard said. “We aim to bring our unique spirits to rum enthusiasts, elevating the category while expanding our footprint in key markets across Europe and beyond.”

Tidal Rum is a blend of four cask-aged rums from Trinidad, Jamaica, Barbados and the Dominican Republic, infused with marine botanicals sustainably foraged on the Channel Islands.