GK Software
This article is provided by GK Software, a leading provider of commerce solutions for over a quarter of the world’s largest retailers. With the recent acquisition of Berlin-based deep-tech startup Nomitri, GK has expanded its AI capabilities, integrating them into its CLOUD4RETAIL portfolio.
The result is GK Vision—an advanced AI-powered self-checkout solution that detects fraud, verifies age, and recognises fresh produce without costly hardware upgrades. Using low-cost USB cameras and embedded AI, it retrofits existing SCOs, even non-GK systems, for fast, cost-effective deployment. Its on-edge AI processing ensures real-time fraud detection, minimal network load and strict data privacy.
- Promotional Features
How computer vision is tackling theft and misuse at SCOs
Theft at self-checkout points is a growing challenge, causing significant inventory losses in the retail landscape. Read how visual AI technology ensures profitable and customer friendly-checkout points, without compromising on the convenience these systems provide.