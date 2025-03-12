GK Software

This article is provided by GK Software, a leading provider of commerce solutions for over a quarter of the world’s largest retailers. With the recent acquisition of Berlin-based deep-tech startup Nomitri, GK has expanded its AI capabilities, integrating them into its CLOUD4RETAIL portfolio.

The result is GK Vision—an advanced AI-powered self-checkout solution that detects fraud, verifies age, and recognises fresh produce without costly hardware upgrades. Using low-cost USB cameras and embedded AI, it retrofits existing SCOs, even non-GK systems, for fast, cost-effective deployment. Its on-edge AI processing ensures real-time fraud detection, minimal network load and strict data privacy.