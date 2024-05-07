Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition is the number one sports nutrition company in the world, with leading brands in performance and lifestyle nutrition. Our mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals. We’re an agile business, led by brands and inspired by consumers.

Glanbia Performance Nutrition brands are sold in more than 100 markets around the world. The growing global interest in healthy, active lifestyles means our branded products appeal to a variety of performance, active and healthy-lifestyle consumers with a wide range of fitness motivations. They demand new product formats and have a growing appetite for healthy snacking and plant-based protein. Increasingly, they shop online for their health and fitness needs.