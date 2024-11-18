GS1 UK

Whether online, in store or in a hospital, the common language of GS1 global standards is helping our community of more than 59,000 organisations across the UK to uniquely identify, describe and track anything, creating greater trust in data for everyone.

From product barcodes to patient wristbands, GS1 standards have been transforming the way we work and live for 50 years. We are now embarking on the next 50 years of industry transformation delivered through QR codes powered by GS1.

GS1 UK is one of 118 neutral and independent GS1 organisations operating worldwide.

www.gs1uk.org