Suppliers of functional drinks, supplements and hair loss products are defending their on-pack claims and shelf prices, following criticism in a new report.

The report, published by consumer watchdog Which?, reviewed a wide range of wellness products and concludes that “in many cases there isn’t currently robust enough evidence to justify the price”.

“Or, you can just as easily get the same benefits elsewhere for less.”

For instance, it points out that many vitamin shots available in the mults “cost the same price per ml as a bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne” (£2/60ml), despite the main ingredient being fruit juice.

The vitamins in Moju’s (rsp: £2/60ml) and The Turmeric Co’s (rsp: £1.95/60ml) Immunity juice shots could be obtained elsewhere for “much cheaper”, it states.

Meanwhile, it points out health claims made about curcumin – the active ingredient in turmeric – are still under consideration.

The report criticises Twinings Detox Tea. Which? nutritionist Shefalee Loth said: “There’s no evidence that detox teas offer any benefits.”

Beauty products, such as hair-loss products and collagen supplements, also come under fire. The report states that Weleda’s Revitalising Hair Tonic (£13.95/100ml) relies on “vague claims”, while the benefits of taking Absolute Collagen’s supplements (£65/28x10ml) “are currently unproven”.

Similarly, in the case of functional mushroom supplements, “there isn’t enough evidence yet to suggest they work”, according to Which?.

The report points out that Grass & Co’s Focus lion’s mane supplement (£24.5/30) contains added vitamin B12 and omega-3, “which allows the brand to claim that it helps with brain fog, because both those ingredients are proven to contribute to normal psychological and brain function”.

The marketing of Dirtea Lion’s Mane powder (£39.99/30), meanwhile, which “doesn’t contain any added extras” is “less direct and more suggestive”.

A spokeswoman for Moju told The Grocer its juice shots provided “a hyper-convenient and enjoyable way” for consumers to take their vitamins.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for The Turmeric Co said: “We validate our product benefits with clinical research and have been awarded a knowledge transfer partnership to execute a three-year research project with Nottingham Trent University to understand through data the impact our range has on health.”

Twinings said it was “aware of the spectrum of opinions and guidance relating to detox products in general and we are in the process of reviewing our Detox blend in light of these.”

Weleda MD Jayn Sterland told The Grocer the product in question was “proven effective to improve hair and scalp, following an independent, expert-assessed three-month clinical study and a six -month in-use study”.

Absolute Collagen senior scientist, clinical trials manager and NPD lead Dr Dave Reilly, said “collagen digestion, absorption and bioavailability in the bloodstream [has] been tested and published”.

Meanwhile, Grass & Co CEO Ben Grass told The Grocer his products were “backed by scientific research, approved health claims and developed by nutritional experts and mycologists”.

A spokeswoman for Dirtea said there was “a growing body of evidence which supports the benefits of functional mushrooms on various aspects of human health”.

“We expect more research to come to light in the coming years supporting their efficacy,” he added.