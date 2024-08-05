Food-to-go chain Chipotle has introduced its first dedicated kids’ menu.

The new menu will give children the option to pick between a ‘build your own taco’ with a soft or hard shell option, or a quesadilla kids’ meal.

Kids will eat free on Mondays when dining in, as part of a push to promote the new menu.

“Our goal is to deliver the same delicious culinary experience in our UK restaurants that guests have had in Chipotle’s US locations,” says Jacob Sumner, director of European operations at Chipotle Mexican Grill.

“By providing kids’ meal options, we are increasing access and convenience to our real ingredients for families throughout Greater London.”

Chipotle has 19 venues in London and Greater London, and is due to open its 20th restaurant in the capital in September.