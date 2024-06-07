Costa Coffee’s drink selection is to be available on all EasyJet flights from this summer.

The partnership brings EasyJet a range of Costa’s hot beverages including cappuccino, latte, salted caramel latte and decaf options.

Costa said the selection had been “crafted specifically for tasting great at 30,000ft”.

The collaboration follows EasyJet’s plan to strengthen its Eat, Drink, Shop range served across the airline’s one-thousand-strong route network, which covers over 155 airports across 35 countries.

“Working with EasyJet to bring Costa Coffee on board their flights is an exciting milestone for us and will see us take to the skies this summer,” said Mark Cumming, UK commercial director at Costa Coffee.

“It’s a testament to our commitment to making high-quality coffee accessible to everyone, as we’ve developed an airline-friendly range that tastes great at 30,000ft.”

“As we prepare to embark on this journey together, we look forward to offering our products to millions of passengers this summer, enriching their in-flight experience with the great taste of Costa Coffee.”

Russell Braterman, proposition and in-flight retail director at EasyJet, said: “We are always looking for ways to enhance our customers’ on-board experience, which includes offering great-quality brands that our customers know and love.

“We’re delighted to be launching this delicious new range of Costa Coffee products this summer, who we have been working with for some time to develop the perfect recipes for our customers to enjoy.”