Greggs has recorded sales of £1.81bn for the year to 30 December 2023, up 16% – £300m – on 2022.

Greggs said the performance had been helped by launching in Gatwick Airport and opening a drive-thru in Bolton, as well as partnering with Uber Eats for delivery towards the end of the year.

The company opened 220 new sites in total during 2023, on its way to achieving its ambiton to have 3,000 branches, up from 2,500 currently.

Greggs said it had made “great progress” towards a goal, announced in October 2021, of doubling sales by 2026.

“In a period when the rising cost of living was all too evident, the Greggs value proposition shone through and was reflected in growing customer visits and record ratings for value for money”, said Greggs chair Matt Davies.

CEO Roisin Currie said: “Reflecting on another year of rapid growth, I am proud of how our teams have risen to the challenge of serving more customers through more channels.

“Whether in our shops, our manufacturing sites, our distribution network or in Greggs House, our teams stepped up to make sure we kept pace with the increased customer demand as we delivered on our strategic growth plan.”