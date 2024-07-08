London-based salad bar chain Urban Greens has opened its fifth branch, in Copthall Avenue, near Moorgate.

The new opening comes as the business celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Urban Greens said “several” more openings were planned amid steady demand for health-focused green lunch options in the city.

Best-selling lines included Thai Crunch Glass noodles and Middle Feast Warm Salad, the business said.

“Our desire is to provide Londoners with a fast, healthy, delicious lunchtime offering,” said co-founder Rushil Ramjee.

“Our new location on Copthall Avenue has been built for maximum customer convenience, keeping efficiency and speed in mind to ensure as little queue time as possible, as well as offering collection and delivery via Deliveroo.”

Co-founder Houman Ashrafzadeh said: “We’re so excited about this new chapter for Urban Greens.

“Going from being three friends who were simply seeking a speedy, health-conscious lunch, to having five sites before our fifth birthday is testament to the amount of Londoners who share our desire to enjoy delicious, guilt-free food.”