Coffee chain Pret a Manger has announced it will end its current subscription model, which entitles customers to five free coffees per day.

From September, Pret Club subscribers will pay £10 monthly, a third of the original price, but will get 50% off up to five barista-made drinks, compared with free coffees under the current subscription.

Pret will also discontinue its current 20% discount on food for subscribers, which created a dual pricing system in store. The chain said the latter was a solution Pret “never really got comfortable with”.

Current subscription benefits, giving customers free coffee for £30 a month, will end in September.

Pret UK&I managing director Clare Clough said the new measures were introduced in a push to “focus on better value for everyone”.

“It’s almost four years since we introduced our coffee subscription at the height of the pandemic, and I’m proud of the role Club Pret has played for us and our customers since,” Clough said.

“We know this is a change. But with Club Pret subscription, our drinks will continue to be the best offer on the high street, and at a much more accessible price than the £360 a year people have to pay for the current scheme.”

During the switch, existing Club Pret subscribers will be able to pay £5 per month for the new subscription until 31 March 2025.

The chain has also announced its filter coffee and all butter croissant items will drop in price to respectively 99p and £1.99 to reflect the “commitment to providing better value for all our Pret customers”.