Fast food chain Subway has launched a new foot-long format for its sides to match its classic foot-long sandwich.

Customers will be able to order foot-long cookies, churros, and dippers, measuring 12 inches, or 30 centimetres.

The new foot-long offer will be available to all restaurants in the UK from this week, after launching successfully in the US earlier this year.

The sandwich chain said all foot-long sides were “designed for sharing with friends”.

“Foot-long Cookies were in high demand when they debuted in the USA, and we’re super excited to finally be bringing them to the UK”, said Rusty Warren, senior culinary manager at Subway.

“We also saw unprecedented demand for the Foot-long Sidekicks range on social media, and we can’t wait for our fans to try them, share them with mates, and discover that everything is better as a Footlong.”

Alongside the new format, Subway has introduced three new items to its ‘All-Star’ menu range, coinciding with the launch of its new app and Subway Rewards loyalty programme.

Customers who download the new app can enjoy half-price subs and sides until the end of June.