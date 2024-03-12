Cookie dough snacking brand Doughlicious has unveiled a “vibrant” packaging refresh.

Combining “vibrant colours”, “bold” typography and “heroic images” of the products inside, the new packaging designs represented the brand’s most significant shake-up to date, and were intended to “attract the attention of snackers”, it said.

The refresh has brought all products in the range – spanning frozen ‘dough-chi’ balls (ice cream wrapped in cookie dough) and ready to bake cookie dough – under the Doughlicious brand name, giving credence to the company, it added.

The new packs have started rolling into Doughlicious stockists globally, including Tesco, Morrisons and Waitrose in the UK. They are also available to purchase DTC, via the brand’s website.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be launching the biggest brand refresh for Doughlicious,” said Doughlicious founder Kathryn Bricken.

“It’s the culmination of years of work building a cookie dough platform that is transforming snacking expectations and stretching the limits of what cookie dough can be.”

The move comes after Russell Barnett, former boss of US frozen brand My Mochi Ice Cream, was appointed as Doughlicious’ MD in September.

At the time, Doughlicious said Barnett would oversee the business as it targeted growth, expanding internationally into North American, Australian and Saudi Arabian markets.