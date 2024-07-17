The Iceland Foods Group has extended its partnership with Gordons LLP, by appointing the law firm as its exclusive property advisor.

Gordons had previously advised on Iceland’s store acquisitions including sites for Iceland, The Food Warehouse and Piccolino restaurants. It will now handle all property-related legal matters including leases, and properties of which the Iceland Foods Group is landlord.

While Gordons will now handle all legal matters, Iceland will continue to work with other companies in other areas of its property plans, including the consultant Mason Partners, which helps the retail group find new locations.

“We rate Gordons highly,” said Iceland Foods group CEO Tarsem Dhaliwal. “They understand our business and how we need to operate to enable continued success.

“Appointing them on an exclusive basis for our property work is a natural evolution of our relationship. It is also testimony to the commercial outlook of the firm, which is most evident in my discussions with Gordons senior partner Paul Ayre.”

Yorkshire-based Gordons has developed a reputation as a retail specialist, and also works with grocers including Morrisons, Ocado and B&M.

The law firm helped Iceland secure a 20-year lease on a new 500 sq ft distribution centre at in Warrington in November last year. When the Omega West hub opens later this year it will be Iceland’s biggest, and will supply stores across the north east and Midlands.

“We’re delighted with this appointment,” said Ayre. “Relationships and results are the foundations for successful client partnerships at Gordons and this has been the case from the outset with Tarsem and Iceland.”

The appointment of Gordons comes as Iceland looks to kick on with the next stage of its ongoing store rollout. Earlier this month The Grocer revealed Iceland’s ambitions to double the number of Food Warehouse stores around the UK.

The format now forms the main focus of the group’s growth efforts, as its sites are generally more profitable compared with Iceland stores.