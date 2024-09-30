InPost

InPost (AEX: INPST) is a leader in logistics solutions for the e-commerce industry in Europe. Founded by Rafał Brzoska, InPost is now a leading delivery platform for e-commerce, which has revolutionised the parcel market in Poland. The first Parcel Locker appeared in Kraków in 2009 and quickly became an indispensable part of online shopping and guaranteed speed and convenience.

Today, the InPost network is Europe's largest and most convenient automated parcel collection and delivery system, with over 40,600 modern APMs and over 32,900 PUDO points in 9 countries (UK, France, Poland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands). InPost has over 7,500 lockers across the UK.