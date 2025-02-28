JTI
JTI manufactures well-known cigarette brands such as Benson & Hedges Blue, the fastest-growing cigarette brand in the UK, as well as Amber Leaf, the No.1 tobacco brand, Sterling Dual Capsule Leaf Wrapped, the No.1 cigarillo brand, and Sterling Rolling Tobacco, the leading Value RYO brand. JTI also offers a wide range of other nicotine products including Logic in the vaping market, the heated tobacco device, Ploom with EVO tobacco sticks, and the 100% tobacco-free nicotine pouch, Nordic Spirit, which is the UK’s number one nicotine pouch brand in the convenience channel.
- Rankings
Big 30 wholesaler report 2025: an inconvenient truth
A year on from Diageo’s decision to limit direct supply to its biggest customers, wholesalers are facing up to shrinking sales to indie convenience stores and looming consolidation across the sector
- Analysis & Features
How the Big 30 Wholesalers fear more suppliers will walk on by
Smaller wholesalers fear more suppliers will follow Diageo in stopping deliveries if they don’t meet minimum order quantities