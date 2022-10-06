Kieran South
vice president UK at IRI
- Comment & Opinion
Shoppers are changing their buying habits to mitigate grocery inflation… and it’s working
UK shoppers are making significant changes to buying habits, but there is no single overarching reaction, says Kieran South, senior vice-president UK, IRI
- Comment & Opinion
Why innovation remains important in an inflation-hit fmcg industry
Preserve innovation budgets as best you can, says IRI’s Kieran South
- Comment & Opinion
How brands are faring against private label in the cost of living crisis
Inflation is higher on private label than on brands, says Kieran South, senior vice-president of IRI
- Comment & Opinion
How brands can turn inflationary challenges into opportunities
There will be shoots of opportunity to grow as we forge ahead, says Kieran South, senior vice-president UK, IRI
- Comment & Opinion
Fmcg must create opportunities for the next generation – especially in tech roles
Upskilling both young people and existing employees is vital to the future of our industry, says Kieran South, senior vice-president UK at IRI
- Comment & Opinion
How retailers are testing out new in-store layouts to navigate HFSS changes
The winners in grocery retail will be those that can use the learnings from trial stores to take action quickly, says Kieran South, senior vice-president UK, IRI
- Comment & Opinion
How price rises could force an evolution in consumer behaviour
Inflation isn’t new information, but we need to dig deeper to realise the full impact on the UK grocery sector, says Kieran South, senior vice-president UK, IRI
- Comment & Opinion
How shopper behaviour is mitigating grocery inflation
The latest grocery retail data suggests we’re at the beginning of a seismic shift in consumer behaviour, says Kieran South, senior vice-president UK, IRI
- Comment & Opinion
Why loyalty and personalisation schemes will set supermarkets apart as inflation spirals
The retailers that will gain true competitive advantage will be those who create next-level, customer-first strategies, says Kieran South, SVP UK, IRI
- Comment & Opinion
Why we need to look beyond the headline stats in 2022
Headline figures on sales and inflation hide what is happening beneath the surface, says Kieran South, SVP UK at IRI
- Comment & Opinion
Shopper understanding will determine who survives inflationary pressures
Retailers that identify real-time data insights and translate them into meaningful action are most likely to win the race with shoppers, says Kieran South, senior vice-president, UK at IRI