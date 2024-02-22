KRD-IG

Krajowa Rada Drobiarstwa – Izba Gospodarcza (The National Poultry Council – Chamber of Commerce) is a leading poultry sector organisation in Poland. Currently NPC-CC consists of 100 members of various specialisations from the poultry industry. NPC-CC members include agricultural universities, associations of poultry farmers and producers, poultry meat processing plants, feed production plants and individual poultry farmers and producers. They represent every field of the Polish poultry business sector: farming, breeding, hatching, poultry and egg production, poultry meat and egg processing, trade in poultry, poultry meat products and poultry feed production. We invite you to learn more about NPC-CC's activities. Co-operation with every new partner is a vital matter to us. Only together can we take care of our matters.