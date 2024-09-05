Supermarket carrot Prices have soared by nearly 40% following a “disastrous” year marked by widespread flooding.

The price of own-label carrots has jumped by an average of 38% year on year to 69p per 800g-1kg pack in Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco, according to The Grocer’s analysis of Assosia’s Key Value Items tracker. In the past month alone, prices have risen by 6%.

Waitrose has also hiked prices to a lesser extent: by 7% to 75p per pack in the past month, and 25% in the past year.

The upward price movement follows an “undoubtedly disastrous” year that “really stung” the industry, according to Rodger Hobson, chair of the British Carrot Growers Association.

The past 12 months have been the “toughest year I’ve ever known” due to flooding that wiped out thousands of tonnes of crops, he said.

The Weather resulted in a higher level of imported carrots, which are typically two to three times more expensive than those grown in the UK, he revealed.

One industry expert also suggested the higher prices reflected retailers “getting tired” of the price war, which had led to many carrots being sold below the cost of production.

This summer’s weather had been more predictable, making it a “nice carrot year,” Hobson said.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a massive year from a yield point of view, but I don’t think it’s going to be a disaster either,” he forecast. “Supply should be steady, but I don’t think there’s going to be a big surplus.”