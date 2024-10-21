Kwayga
Kwayga is the fastest supplier sourcing engine for food and drinks buying teams, cutting sourcing times by 40% and boosting market visibility tenfold across Europe. Kwayga achieves in minutes what used to take months. Kwayga AI-driven sourcing tools provide best practices in buying operations, allowing supermarkets to discover, verify, connect, and engage with top suppliers of private-label and trending products in record time – all while maintaining full transparency throughout the process. Buyers remain anonymous until they choose to engage, ensuring confidentiality and control. Kwayga also maintains supplier networks at a company-to-company level, ensuring smooth transitions and business continuity for a seamless, plug-and-play experience.
How AI is saving supermarkets from commodity crises
As climate disruptions drive up costs for key commodities like coffee, cocoa, olive oil, and sugar, discover why supermarket buyers need to embrace AI-driven sourcing tools to staying competitive.