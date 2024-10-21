Kwayga

Kwayga is the fastest supplier sourcing engine for food and drinks buying teams, cutting sourcing times by 40% and boosting market visibility tenfold across Europe. Kwayga achieves in minutes what used to take months. Kwayga AI-driven sourcing tools provide best practices in buying operations, allowing supermarkets to discover, verify, connect, and engage with top suppliers of private-label and trending products in record time – all while maintaining full transparency throughout the process. Buyers remain anonymous until they choose to engage, ensuring confidentiality and control. Kwayga also maintains supplier networks at a company-to-company level, ensuring smooth transitions and business continuity for a seamless, plug-and-play experience.