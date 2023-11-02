Lidl is hoping to capture the hearts of shoppers with this year’s Christmas ad featuring an animated raccoon to highlight its childrens’ toy donation campaign.

The Lidl Toy Bank is back this year with a ”nationwide donation drive that last year saw over 80,000 toys donated to children who may not have otherwise received a gift”.

For the next two weeks, Lidl customers can donate new and unopened games and toys for a range of ages to be gifted to children in their local area.

Continuing its partnership with food redistribution platform Neighbourly, charities, community groups and food banks can register interest now to receive surplus food and toy donations this Christmas.

The stars of the show will also be available to purchase in store with monkey and raccoon plush toys launching in store shortly and all proceeds from the sale being donated to Neighbourly.

“At Christmas, there’s nothing more magical than seeing the joy a gift can bring to a child, and we want to help make sure this joy reaches all families,” said Peter de Roos, chief commercial officer at Lidl GB.

”Our hope is that by bringing back the toy donation points we are making it easier, for those customers who can, to donate directly to local good causes by giving them a small way to make a real difference and help those that need it the most.”

The advert is being shown across Lidl’s international markets and will make its television debut today (2 November) during Emmerdale on ITV.