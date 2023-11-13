Donating more meals to charities has helped Lidl reduce food waste by 43% since 2016, according to a new report from the discounter.

It means Lidl is well on course to hit its target of a 50% reduction by 2030.

Charitable efforts which have helped include donating over six million meals in 2022, surpassing its own target for the year, according to Lidl.

The supermarket works with the redistribution platform Neighbourly to regularly donate surplus food from stores to local charities and community groups.

It also sells slightly damaged fruit & veg at discounted prices in stores, a move its says prevented nearly 9,000 tonnes of food going to waste last year.

According its fourth Good Food Report, Lidl has also cut the amount of plastic packaging across its own-brand ranges by 29% since 2017, as it works towards a 40% reduction by 2025.

“From making more of our packaging recyclable and incorporating circularity into how we operate, to increasing the amount of food we donate to our charity partners, we’re proud to have made such positive strides and we’re doubling down in order to meet the ambitious goals we have set,” said Lidl GB senior CSR manager Mark Newbold.

As a signatory of the WWF’s Retailers’ Commitment for Nature, Lidl has pledged to halve the environmental impact of its customers’ shopping baskets by 2030.