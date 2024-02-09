Peroni has got great value from its new partnership with Formula 1 team Ferrari, whose drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz – as well as team principal Fred Vasseur – star in this new ad for its Nastro Azzurro 0.0% beer.

The conceit sees the drivers break into the brewery (which is festooned with Ferrari posters, making them high-risk intruders, but whatever) in order to re-label the booze-free brew with ‘Tifosi’ labels – also the name given to Ferrari’s fans. Vasseur oversees the operation via team radio.

It’s rather corny, but it’s fun – and the Scuderia’s star power goes a long way.

However, Peroni can’t have been pleased the ad came out in the same week it was revealed Sainz was losing his job, with the high-profile move of Lewis Hamilton to the team next season making headlines. Awkward!