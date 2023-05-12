It’s tricky to market ‘cheap booze’, but Frosty Jack’s has come up with an ingenious approach: a cut-price celebrity brand ambassador.
Hans ‘The Hands’ Handerson is, as you might be able to guess, not known for his face. Instead, as we gather from a tour of his awards cabinet and a funny mash-up of movie clips, he’s a distinguished hand actor, able to communicate a vast range of emotions with a well-timed gesture.
Now Hans is turning his, er, hand to advertising, expertly swishing around a glass of cider, before offering an emphatic point at the can from which it was poured. Poetry.
It’s a funny, original alternative to a collection of shots of liquid being poured into chilled glasses. And the ‘We save on our celeb endorsements so you save money on our cider’ line is simple and strong.
No comments yet