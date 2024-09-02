Functional juice shot brand Moju is to launch its biggest ATL campaign to date.

The “multimillion-pound” campaign, which launched yesterday (1 September), will run for 17 weeks and includes activity across TV breakfast broadcast programming, as well as the brand’s radio debut and wider OOH, social, influencer and press activity.

Radio idents will feature across stations including Absolute Radio, Virgin Radio and Radio X, and the brand will also sponsor Dave Berry’s ‘5 Words 5 Grand’ segment on Absolute Radio.

TV adverts, meanwhile, will run across ITV and Sky, and Channel 4 – the network with which the brand made its television debut last year.

In the new year, Moju will also roll out new OOH adverts in London, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and Edinburgh, alongside a 230,000-shot sample campaign targeting morning commuters.

“After the huge success of our Channel 4 Breakfast partnership in 2023, we’re really excited to attract a new wave of prospective shotters with this campaign,” said Moju marketing director Jon Marchant.

“Our creative platform ‘Wake Shake Boom’ has proved to be a big hit with consumers, and I’m proud of how the team have amplified this across new media channels and creative, bringing real consistency into our comms, whilst further solidifying our proposition in the market,” he added.

The push comes with Moju now stocked in more than 11,500 distribution points across the UK.

The brand now holds 55% market share by volume in the functional shots category [Circana 52 we 7 July 2024].

fmcg