Lactalis UK & Ireland has launched a new TV campaign for its Seriously Spreadable range.

The new campaign is designed to increase awareness of the spreadable cheddar brand with three creatives highlighting its “irresistibility” through a series of habits.

It depicts the characters ‘Suzie the flipper’, ‘Stephen the scooper’ and ‘Brian the spooner’ and their habits with Seriously Spreadable cheese, from slathering a bagel on both sides to sneaking spoonfuls from the tub.

“As the company behind some of the UK’s favourite cheeses, we’re committed to supporting all our brands with successful media campaigns, and we are very pleased that Seriously is back on TV with effective, distinctive ads,” said Heloise Le Norcy-Trott, group marketing and category director for Lactalis UK & Ireland.

“The new ads showcase all the funny habits our consumers have developed to enjoy the delicious taste of Seriously Spreadable and its versatility.”

The first stage of the campaign runs on ITV, Sky and Channel 4 from 17 July to 12 August with the second phase scheduled to start in October.

The Seriously Spreadable message is expected to reach 71% of over-45s, the brand’s core consumers, and generate a total of 46 million views.

Seriously Spreadable is available in five varieties including Original, Vintage, Smokey, Chilli and Lighter, with 30% less fat.