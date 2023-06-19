M&S is cutting the price of over 70 family staples, including many of its most popular lines.

Products dropped in price include M&S Select Farms DNA traceable beef mince, avocados, Greek-style yoghurt and ciabatta rolls.

The biggest price cut among examples provided by M&S is to chickpeas, which are down 25% to 60p. M&S Select Farms DNA traceable beef mince (500g) is down 5% to £3.30.

It’s the latest in a series of early signs of deflation in some high-volume grocery lines, despite overall food price inflation remaining high according to latest Kantar data. It follows price cuts last month by a number of major supermarkets on pasta and cooking oils, along with bread and butter.

Tesco CEO Ken Murphy noted “encouraging” signs of inflation easing as the supermarket announced its quarter one results last week.

M&S has also extended a price lock campaign on 150 products until autumn. It includes M&S Select Farms RSPCA Assured outdoor-bred British Pork Sausages (£2 for eight), Super Sweet Corn on the Cob (£1.40 for two), British Mature Cheddar slices (£2.80 for 10) and Select Farms Season’s Gold Potatoes (£1.65 for 1kg).

“We know value is everything to our customers right now, and while they’re looking forward to a great summer, they’re also looking for certainty on spending,” said M&S Food MD Alex Freudmann. “Our latest price investment across 200 products upholds our trusted value promise and delivers on that certainty.

“Trusted value means offering the best possible quality at the best possible price. I’m proud that we are the number one retailer for farm animal welfare, selling the biggest range of RSPCA Assured products, including our Scottish smoked salmon fillets and British pork sausages, alongside our DNA traceable beef mince – able to be traced back to the individual farm and animal.

“We’re determined to keep up the pace for our customers. Our value perception is at its highest point in six years because we are relentlessly focused on price with no compromise to the magic of M&S Food – our market-leading product quality, innovation and sourcing standards.”

M&S said its latest Family Matters Index showed value remained the number one priority for families, while 30% were also looking to eat more healthily in the coming months. The ‘dropped or locked’ campaign includes 50 ‘Eat Well’ products recommended for a balanced diet, such as M&S Select Farms Mangetout (260g) and Pineapple Chunks (150g), both down 15% to £1.70.

