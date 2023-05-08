M&S is launching a new multi-channel ad campaign aimed at showcasing quality by following celebrity chef Tom Kerridge as he visits farms supplying the retailer.

Kerridge will visit six farms used by M&S to source its Oakham Gold RSPCA Assured chicken, Collection Red Diamond Strawberries, RSPCA Assured milk, DNA traceable beef, Collection Sourdough and Collection Single Origin Honey.

The five-month campaign launches today (8 May), with the first ad to air tonight during ITV’s I’m a Celebrity South Africa. It will focus on Oakham Gold chicken, with Kerridge visiting a farm in Somerset.

The ‘Farm to Foodhall’ campaign will also see Kerridge sharing recipes for meals made with the products featured as he meets some of the 8,000 ‘Select Farmers’ supplying M&S from across the UK.

Over twelve different ads are to run across ITV, Channel 4 and Sky between now and September, as well as on YouTube. The campaign is expected to reach 89% of UK adults.

Customers will also see the campaign across direct mail, emails, social media and via M&S’s nationwide store-run local Facebook pages.

M&S struck a three-year partnership with Kerridge as its chef ambassador in July last year.

“British farming is the heart and soul of our food industry,” said Kerridge. “Supporting in-season produce is incredibly important to me personally. I want to be able to trace my food back to where it’s come from and who’s made it – provenance really is fundamental to me.

“To be honest, chuffed doesn’t even begin to cover it, but it’s how I feel to be joining M&S on a journey around the UK this year to meet some of their Select Farmers who’ve been growing, making and producing for them for years.

“Together, we’re uncovering just a little of the magic behind what goes into the very best of British fruit, veg and meat. And, of course, I’ve got some tasty ways to take this beautiful food and create easy recipes for everyone to try in their own kitchens.”

M&S Food marketing Director and Director of Hospitality, Sharry Cramond said: “M&S quality is unbeatable – it’s what sets us apart from the rest and why our customers love to shop with us. That’s thanks to the hard work of our Select Farmers, who go to great lengths every day to deliver the best of the best. Our trusted value promise means we’ll never compromise on quality, while still offering customers great value.

“It’s fantastic to have the brilliant Tom Kerridge leading customers on this journey across the UK. At M&S we’re passionate about showcasing the best of British farming, which Tom is such a champion of. We’ll be inspiring viewers with delicious recipes across TV, email, organic and paid social media - can’t wait to get cooking myself.”