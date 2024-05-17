ABP Food Group has completed a £24.5m refurb of its beef processing facility in Perth, Scotland.

The Irish red meat giant’s site has been given a 2,800 sq m extension, along with significant refurbishment and upgrades to meat production and maturation areas, storage areas and staff facilities.

The project was supported by the Scottish government’s Food Processing, Marketing and Co-operation grant scheme.

The development has created 80 new jobs, while 42 jobs were supported during the construction phase.

The new site was officially opened on Friday by Jim Fairlie, Scotland’s minister for agriculture.

“The plant has been transformed into one of the most modern and advanced of its kind in the UK, and it will play a significant role as we develop further opportunities for Scottish red meat products in the retail and foodservice sectors throughout Scotland, across the UK and in export markets,” said Bob Carnell, MD of ABP’s UK division.

The site upgrade would “ensure that Scotland maintains its reputation as the source of some of the finest red meat products in the world”, added Fairlie.

ABP has two other sites in Scotland located at Bridge of Allan and Queenslie near Glasgow, which were acquired from Scotbeef last year.

The company now employs 836 people in Scotland and works with 2,200 Scottish farmers.