DTCmeat box brand Field & Flower has rebranded to embrace its founding principles with clearer messaging.

The business, which launched 12 years ago to deliver ethically produced free-range meat, has revamped its positioning in a bid to raise awareness of the challenges currently faced by farmers.

The brand’s core priority was to support free-range farmers and help consumers know where their meat came from, it said.

The rebrand builds on these principles with clearer messaging to help more people support free-range farmers, it said.

“At a time when supporting traditional farming is rightly high up the agenda in the UK, we hope to raise awareness of the challenges the industry faces with honest and impactful communication,” said James Mansfield, Field & Flower founder.

Mansfield added that the rebrand had come alongside its strongest March performance since 2021 and closed Easter 2023 at 112% of its revenue target and at 105% of its orders target.

Boxes with the new design and logo are available to consumers now.