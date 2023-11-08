Upmarket online butcher DukesHill has partnered with Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Gymkhana, for a new range of high-welfare meats paired with sauces and marinades for home delivery.

The tie-up with the London restaurant’s DTC sister business Gymkhana Fine Foods consists of meal kits ranging from Tandoori Lamb Chops to Butter Masala chicken, a Whole Tandoori Chicken, Tandoori Ribeye Steak Skewers and a Pork Belly Confit Vindaloo.

The full DukesHill x Gymkhana Fine Foods range went on sale on the DukesHill website this week and offered “the finest-quality premium Indian dining experience to your home”, the butcher said.

“Our mission has always been to help people experience the highest quality food from the comfort of their home,” said DukesHill CEO Mark Gallagher.

“It is a privilege to work alongside Gymkhana – such a celebrated brand who, like us, are focused on delivering nothing but the best at-home dining experiences.”

Gymkhana Fine Foods’ range of premium Indian pantry staples had been designed to “innovate how we consume Indian flavours at home, fine-tuning the restaurant recipes of our most-loved dishes to bring them to the nation’s kitchen tables”, added Gulrez Arora, CEO & co-founder of the business.

“Naturally, we use only the finest ingredients and ensure every product offers the same depth of flavour that guests expect at Gymkhana.”

It comes as DukesHill gears up for a busy festive season, with the Royal Warrant holder expecting a big upturn in sales in the run-up to Christmas.

The Shropshire-based business said it was increasing its workforce by 200% to meet demand, while it had already seen a 35% increase in customers placing their Christmas orders earlier this year.

During the peak Christmas period between October and December, it said it planned to cure over 15,000 outdoor-bred pork legs across a variety of products, including traditionally cured cooked and uncooked hams, bacon, slices of porchetta, ham hock and pork products.

Over 40,000 hams were sold during the festive season in 2022, a number the luxury food producer was hoping to exceed in 2023.

DukesHill also expected to distribute 2,000 of its specially reared turkeys, tens of thousands of handmade mince pies and over 7,000 of its own handmade Christmas puddings.