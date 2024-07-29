French startup Gourmey has submitted applications to UK and EU regulators for authorisation of its lab-grown foie gras.

The move marks the first-ever submission to sell cultivated meat for human consumption in the EU, the business claimed.

Gourmey has also submitted applications to regulators in Switzerland, Singapore and the US.

The company focuses on providing “new and delicious culinary experiences” and hopes its flagship duck product will offer a new choice for consumers, chefs and restaurants.

“The premium segment has always been at the forefront of food trends, where the most exciting innovations occur. We are witnessing thrilling commercial traction for our first product in many regions where chefs want to keep serving high-quality foie gras,” said Nicolas Morin-Forest, co-founder and CEO of Gourmey.

“Starting with haute cuisine acts as a catalyst for our future product launches, with chefs serving as the best ambassadors to introduce new product categories to consumers and drive sustainability.”

Gourmey does not use gene-edited or genetically modified cells, so its application falls in scope of novel foods regulation.

“It’s fantastic to see the first application to sell cultivated meat in the EU has been submitted and experts can now get to work, using one of the world’s most rigorous regulatory processes to assess the safety and nutritional qualities of cultivated meat,” said Seth Roberts, policy manager at the Good Food Institute Europe.

“This news should further spur the UK government on as it implements reforms to how it regulates cultivated meat after Brexit,” he added. “Today’s announcement is also a reminder that EU and UK food safety regulators can and should communicate more thoroughly as they rigorously assess the first applications to sell cultivated meat.”

A study commissioned by Gourmey showed its production technology significantly lowers the environmental footprint compared to conventional production in the same product category.

The move following an announcemnt earlier this month from Meatly that it had secured regulatory clearance to sell its lab-grown petfood in the UK.