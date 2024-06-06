Pilgrim’s Europe has announced proposals to close its Spurway factory, putting 270 team members at risk of redundancy.

The company said the plan to close the west London site was part of the business’s ongoing review of its operational footprint, “to ensure sites are fully optimised, securing a sustainable future for the business and our colleagues”.

A spokesman for the business said it would be entering into consultation with union representatives and all those affected would be supported throughout the consultation process, including exploring opportunities for redeployment to other sites within the Pilgrim’s Europe business.

The site produces specialist snacking products for the retail market.

“As a market-leading supplier to the meals and snacking categories, Pilgrim’s Europe remains fully committed to investing in, and building on, our 30-year heritage and capability to provide best-in-class service to our customers, and high-quality food solutions to our consumers,” said a spokesman.

It comes in the wake of a £4.2bn restructure at the company which saw up to 10 executives depart.

The Grocer reported in January that the creation of a new executive team of 15 for the nascent Pilgrim’s Europe operation – designed to drive the integration of Moy Park, Pilgrim’s UK and Pilgrim’s Food Masters – was set to lead to a widespread cull of senior executives at the JBS-owned businesses.

It also comes as Pilgrim’s Food Masters announced plans earlier this year to close its Dean Way factory in Southall, also in west London, putting 260 jobs at risk.