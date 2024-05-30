Tesco has expanded its Firepit own-label BBQ range with five new marinated meat lines.

Inspired by the US pitmaster trend, the Firepit range’s new additions include a Smoky BBQ Beef Burnt Ends shoulder line (rsp: £4.50/340g), a Soy & Ginger Pork Riblets line (rsp: £4.50/450g), and a Honey Glazed Pork Belly Bites SKU (rsp: £4.50/350g).

The lineup of NPD is rounded off with Cheese & Bacon Burger Kofta Kebabs (rsp: £4.50/360g), and Lemon & Black Pepper Chicken Sizzlers (rsp: £3.50/300g).

With summer on the horizon, the range would “help make mealtimes and summer occasions with friends and family easier”, Tesco said.

It comes as the retailer has also reintroduced its Taste Shack range, which offered “great value choices to elevate any al fresco dining experience”.

The lineup of 13 products offers shoppers ready-to-cook chicken-centred mains and complementary sides, including Piri Piri Chicken Breasts (rsp: 365g/£4), Southern Fried Mini Fillets (rsp: £3.35/305g), Spicy Rice (rsp: £2.25/300g) and Piri Piri Chips (rsp: £2.50/400g).

Available online and in selected stores now, Clubcard members could also enjoy various deals, Tesco said, including two for £8 on Firepit items; and one Taste Shack main, one side and one extra for £7.

“Whether firing up the barbecue, or cooking in the oven, the Tesco Firepit and Taste Shack ranges offer convenient, tasty, and great-value choices to elevate any al fresco dining experience,” Tesco said.

“We’re thrilled to reintroduce our exclusive Firepit and Taste Shack ranges to customers this summer, both of which have been crafted to invigorate every meal with vibrant flavours and restaurant inspired recipes,” added Tesco director of product development & innovation Breige Donaghy.

“This year we’ve been inspired by international cuisines and can’t wait for our customers to recreate the recognisable dishes of southern-style BBQ, or Portuguese piri piri in the convenience of their own home.”