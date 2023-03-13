Red meat processor Dunbia has expanded its West Country presence with the acquisition of a lamb processing site in Cornwall.

The H R Jasper & Son lamb abattoir in Launceston would further enhance Dunbia’s position as Britain’s leading lamb and beef processor, the group said.

Formed in 1930, the Jasper family business processes up to 10,000 lambs a week and employs 90 staff, with products sold to retail, wholesale, foodservice and export markets.

“The reputation and demand for high-quality West Country lamb is growing both within Britain and across Europe and we look forward to continuing to work with farmers in Cornwall and across the South West to promote this excellent product to both new and existing customers,” said Dunbia CEO Niall Browne.

H R Jasper & Son MD Keith Jasper added: “We have a proud history of providing great service to both our farmers and our customers and as the family now passes on the business, we are confident that Dunbia will continue that tradition.

“We have been doing business with Dunbia for many years. It’s a family business like ours and has previous experience of acquiring and developing businesses in the West Country. Our family looks forward to continuing to work with Dunbia on the site.”

Andrew Smyth, livestock procurement director at Dunbia, said: “The climate and excellent farming practices in this region will allow us to deliver the first British Spring lambs of the new season to our customers. This will be a great addition to our range of regional lamb products from Britain and Northern Ireland.”

Dunbia has been part of Irish processor Dawn Meats since a 2017 joint venture agreement, with Dawn taking full control in 2020.

Dawn Meats previously purchased the Jasper beef abattoir and boning facility in Treburley in Cornwall in 2014.

Dawn Meat’s combined businesses in the UK and Ireland now process approximately one million cattle and more than three million sheep annually, employing more than 8,000 staff, and working with about 32,000 farmer suppliers.