World food producer Regal Food Products has expanded into the non-food space for the first time with the acquisition of disposable packaging business Packaging ‘R’ Us.

The deal – struck for an undisclosed sum – is part of the Yorkshire-headquartered group’s long-term ambition to strengthen its wholesale and foodservice offering.

Regal makes and distributes a wide range of world food, confectionery and desserts, with a catalogue of brands including Yorkshire Baking Company and Just Desserts Yorkshire, supplying in excess of 3,000 retail outlets around the UK.

Catering supplier Packaging ‘R’ Us specialises in disposable food packaging, including foil containers, catering foil, disposable utensils and plastic containers.

“Following on from our Just Desserts Yorkshire acquisition 18 months ago, we are delighted to be bringing our first non-food and drink business into the Regal group,” said Regal CEO Younis Chaudhry.

“Acquiring Packaging ‘R’ Us will allow to develop our wholesale arm of the business, whilst offering our customers an eclectic range that will naturally sit alongside our existing products and brands.”

He added the deal was an “extremely exciting milestone”, which included relocating Packaging ‘R’ Us and its production to the group’s main manufacturing and distribution facilities in Bradford.

“As a business that has the Bradford community close to its heart, we are pleased the new production site will create approximately 20 new jobs, offering employment in a range of keys areas, whilst providing platforms and opportunities for personal development,” Chaudhry said.