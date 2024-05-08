Morrisons has purchased 38 stores in the Channel Islands from long-term partner SandpiperCI as it continues to “rapidly grow” its convenience arm.

The transaction includes 19 convenience and forecourt stores that were already operating under the Morrisons Daily fascia in a franchise arrangement with SandpiperCI, across Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney.

They produced a turnover of £124.5m, including fuel, in the past 12 months.

SandpiperCI has also sold seven Checkers Xpress and two Le Cocq’s – SandpiperCI’s own brand – as well as 10 Iceland stores to Morrisons. These sites were already supplied branded goods via the supermarket’s wholesale arm.

The stores, from Sandpiper’s 70-strong estate, takes Morrisons to over 1,600 convenience stores, which includes 600 sites with franchisees.

Morrisons relationship with SandpiperCI dates from 2018, when the two companies signed a long-term franchise and wholesale supply agreement.

Under the new deal, 520 SandpiperCI store, operations and managerial colleagues will be transferred to Morrisons. The business will be managed by Joseph Sutton, Morrisons director for convenience, online and wholesale, and his team, which includes Miles Foster, convenience operations director.

“We have had a solid and successful supply and franchise partnership with SandpiperCI and we have a strong relationship with the business,” said Morrisons CEO Rami Baitiéh.

“I look forward to welcoming 520 more colleagues into the Morrisons family, together with 38 popular and well-located convenience stores.

“Our convenience business is now well set and growing rapidly. The addition of a further 38 stores will bring us another opportunity for growth and a strong position in the important Channel Islands’ convenience market.”

SandpiperCI’s estate, which also operates in the Isle of Man and Gibraltar, spans food, clothing, home, tech, and hospitality sectors. These include Marks & Spencer, Burger King, Costa Coffee, Hotel Chocolat, Matalan and Card Factory.