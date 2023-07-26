Morrisons has become the first UK supermarket to introduce recycling points for coffee machine pods.

The supermarket is trialling the move in 29 stores, in partnership with recycling service Podback.

It allows customers to collect Podback recycling bags and fill them with used pods, before dropping them off in a dedicated bin at the front of the store.

The retailer pointed to figures showing 800 million coffee pods were bought in the UK last year, and said if the trial was successful it would provide an important new way to reduce plastic.

Since 2017, Morrisons has reduced its own brand plastic packaging in its 499 stores by over 10,000 tonnes a year.

It also offers soft plastic, battery and inkjet recycling facilities.

“We’re excited to be launching this trial with Podback as we look to make it even easier for our customers who want to brew fresh coffee at home to recycle their used coffee pods,” said Morrisons sustainable packaging and plastics manager Natasha Cook.

“Now they can grab a Podback bag, fill it at home and simply drop it off on their next store trip.”

Podback executive director Rick Hindley added: “This is another exciting step forward towards providing consumers with easy and convenient ways to recycle their used coffee pods. We welcome and encourage other retailers to join Podback and make it even easier for consumers to recycle pods in the future.”